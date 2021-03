Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Neal Onaga — Ameriprise Financial Serv­ices LLC has announced the hiring of Jazilyn Koughn as an administrative assistant. Koughn, a college student, will be answering phones, documenting client contacts, greeting clients upon arrival and responding to ad hoc requests.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s incumbent directors David Iha, Janet Kass and Teofilo Phil Tacbian have been reelected to the board of directors. The trio will each serve a three-year term ending in March 2024.

Mason Architects Inc. has announced that Melanie Islam has been promoted to partner at the firm. Islam joined Mason Architects in 2012 and has been an associate since 2018. She is on the board of the Honolulu Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

