comscore Ferd Lewis: Quarterback Marcus Mariota couldn’t pass up chance to stay a Raider | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Quarterback Marcus Mariota couldn’t pass up chance to stay a Raider

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

On a Sunday in Kailua it all came together for quarterback Marcus Mariota. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up