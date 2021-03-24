comscore No. 10 BeachBows split with Cal, UC Davis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 10 BeachBows split with Cal, UC Davis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A day after a split with Stanford and UC Davis, Hawaii dipped four spots to N0. 10 in the AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball poll released Tuesday, then split another pair of matches in Davis, Calif. Read more

Ex-UH pitcher Steven Wright had to overcome injuries and his own personal issues to return to baseball

