The Warriors have key pieces back, with QB Chevan Cordeiro being the main component

There is nothing easy about the hang clean.

It is an Olympic maneuver that requires a lifter to hoist the barbell from thigh level while slightly squatting to chest level, and then back to the original position.

“It’s one of the most difficult lifts,” said Bo Graham, offensive coordinator for the University of Hawaii football team and a former strength coach.

It is a lift quarterback Chevan Cordeiro grunts through every weight-training session. On days marked as “non heavy,” according to Graham, Cordeiro “wants to put more weights on.”

Cordeiro, who is 6 feet 1 and 190 pounds, is capable of a 295-pound clean.

“He’s pretty old school and blue collar when it comes to how he trains,” Graham said. “If you go into the weight room and watch him hang clean — one of the most difficult lifts, a high-level Olympic lift — he’s technically flawless. Pound for pound he’s probably the strongest quarterback I’ve been around. He’s just tough. I think that gives you a chance when you have a guy like that.”

Entering Thursday’s start of spring training, Cordeiro is shouldering the weight of the run-and-gun offense. Cordeiro, who will be a fourth-year sophomore this coming season, has mastered the multiple attack that features three levels of reads; three-, four- and five-receiver sets; designed quarterback runs; and accordion blocking that ranges from narrow to mobile-wide.

“It’s an answer offense,” Graham said. “If you have a quarterback like Chevan who can really make people pay with his legs, that’s a whole other element. Now when you remove the box, and it’s just Chevan back there, he has the option to run and you have five people out in route. You really have to pick your poison. If you play coverage, he can make you pay. If you want to load the box and go man to man, he can make you pay with his arm.”

Here are Cordeiro’s weapons:

>> Running backs: Dior Scott moves from receiver to a running back who can receive. It is a pattern Calvin Turner set last year as an all-purpose back who aligned in the backfield, slot, wide and in motion. Turner also was the wildcat quarterback. “In our offense, we cross-train guys,” Graham said. With Dae Dae Hunter in the mix, the Warriors can use two backs, with one as a blocker or receiver, or both as receivers. The plan remains to play Turner at different spots. “We want to line him up everywhere, then figure the best matchup,” Graham said.

>> Receivers: Melquise Stovall and Lincoln Victor transferred, but Jared Smart, Jonah Panoke and Nick Mardner are back. Zion Bowens impressed as a deep threat before incurring a hamstring issue. Bowens is fully healthy. Aaron Cephus, who transferred from Rice last year, will have an expanded role. James Phillips, Riley Wilson, Koali Nishigaya, Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, and Kilohana Haasenritter, who opted out last season, should benefit from spring work.

>> Tight ends: In practices, defensive end Jonah Laulu impressed with his quickness and agility. Laulu worked out at tight end in practices leading to the New Mexico Bowl, then played there in the game, scoring a touchdown. “I think he’s going to cause (defenses) some problems,” Graham said. “He’s trouble one-on-one out in space versus a linebacker. I’ll take him in that matchup, and I’ll also take him in the box blocking those D-linemen and linebackers.” Kolby Wyatt transferred from Georgia in January. Caleb Phillips, who played linebacker at Stanford, joins UH as a tight end this summer.

>> Offensive line: Taaga Tuulima’s departure creates a vacancy at center, where Kohl Levao, Solo Vaipulu, Eliki Tanuvasa, Maurice Taala, Micah Soliai Howlett and Michael Eletise are candidates. Levao missed all but one game because of an injury last year. Graham said Levao “brings a lot of spirit to the group. He’s a character. He’s physical and athletic.” Vaipulu and Eletise are the Warriors’ best guards. “Solo is physically dominant, the leader of that group,” Graham said. Eletise has shed weight while maintaining strength. The best battle in practice might be between Maurice Taala, who moved from defense to center/guard, and older brother Blessman Taala, a nose tackle. Ilm Manning, who was bothered by inconsistency and health issues, is back at left tackle. Manning has earned the nickname “RoboCop” because of his muscular build. Right guard Gene Pryor was one of the Warriors’ most consistent blockers the second half of the season.