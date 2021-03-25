New commander named for Schofield Barracks

The chief of staff of the Army announced today that Maj. Gen. James B. Jarrard, commander of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, will become chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H. M. Smith on Oahu.

Jarrard assumed command of the 25th Division and U.S. Army Hawaii on Nov. 5, 2019. Before that he was director of operations for U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.

His replacement at Schofield will be Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, deputy chief of staff for operations, Resolute Support Mission; deputy commanding general for operations with U.S. Forces-Afghanistan; and commander of U.S. National Support Element Command-Afghanistan.

In April of 2019, the Army announced that Ryan, then deputy commanding general for support with the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo., was being assigned as chief of staff for the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Five years before that, he was commander of the 82nd Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

The Army said Ryan is a native of Pearl River, New York. He graduated from the United States Military Academy and began his military career as an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper with the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment in 1992.