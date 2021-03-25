Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Kealoha waits for vaccine — and prison Today Updated 5:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Louis Kealoha, the former Honolulu police chief about to serve a sentence for conspiracy, won’t go to prison until June 1, owing to COVID-19. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Louis Kealoha, the former Honolulu police chief about to serve a sentence for conspiracy, won’t go to prison until June 1, owing to COVID-19. Kealoha’s estranged wife, Katherine, the former deputy prosecutor, was also convicted in that notorious corruption case and is already behind bars at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center. A federal judge has delayed incarceration for the ex-chief, now 60, until he qualifies for a shot. Perhaps there’s someone willing to let Kealoha cut in the vaccine line. Hirono, Duckworth walk back threats Democratic U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth took a stand for Asian-American and Pacific Islander diversity in White House appointments, but now have sat back down. Both had pledged to withhold votes for “non-diversity nominees” to the Cabinet, so far excluding the AAPI community. But both walked it back, once the White House promised an AAPI nominee would fill a “senior-level liaison” post. No details on the nature of the job were given, nor answers on whether it was worth making a fuss. Previous Story Letters: Seniors have hard time scheduling vaccinations; House referral strategy harms democracy; AVR will give houseless a voice in public policy