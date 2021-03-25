Off the News: Kealoha waits for vaccine — and prison

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Louis Kealoha, the former Honolulu police chief about to serve a sentence for conspiracy, won’t go to prison until June 1, owing to COVID-19. Read more

Louis Kealoha, the former Honolulu police chief about to serve a sentence for conspiracy, won’t go to prison until June 1, owing to COVID-19.

Kealoha’s estranged wife, Katherine, the former deputy prosecutor, was also convicted in that notorious corruption case and is already behind bars at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center. A federal judge has delayed incarceration for the ex-chief, now 60, until he qualifies for a shot.

Perhaps there’s someone willing to let Kealoha cut in the vaccine line.

Hirono, Duckworth walk back threats

Democratic U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth took a stand for Asian-American and Pacific Islander diversity in White House appointments, but now have sat back down.

Both had pledged to withhold votes for “non-diversity nominees” to the Cabinet, so far excluding the AAPI community. But both walked it back, once the White House promised an AAPI nominee would fill a “senior-level liaison” post.

No details on the nature of the job were given, nor answers on whether it was worth making a fuss.