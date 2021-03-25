Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi makes nominations for city’s police, fire commissions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has made nominations to fill empty slots within the Honolulu Police Commission and the Honolulu Fire Commission, which oversee the chiefs of the city’s largest public safety departments.

Blangiardi selected Benjamin Mahi, who is a retired police officer with the Honolulu Police Department, and Wayne Wills, the director of security for a medical cannabis licensee, to serve on the police and fire commissions, respectively.

Mahi would take over the term of Steven Levinson, a former commissioner whose term expires on Dec. 31, 2025. Levinson, along with Loretta Sheehan, the former chairwoman of the police commission, resigned last summer over the commission’s direction and abilities regarding its oversight of HPD.

Mahi is currently the chief of security at First Hawaiian Bank and owns employee stock in the bank, according to his resume. He became chief of security in July 2019.

Before that, he was in charge of security for the Rehab Hospital of the Pacific, and prior that was a consultant with the Hawaiian Humane Society, where he trained animal control officers.

Mahi worked with HPD from 2000-2016 and was a detective, lieutenant and captain in the department. From 1979-1991, he was a military police kennel master with the U.S. Army.

Wills would join the Honolulu Fire Commission to replace Stephanie Sakamoto Lee, who resigned and was last present at a November meeting. Wills would take over Lee’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.

Since 2016 Wills has been employed at Aloha Green Holdings, which does business as Aloha Green Apothecary, a medical marijuana dispensary. For the majority of 2016, however, he was a chief investigator at the city’s Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, his resume states.

From 2004-2015, Wills was a special agent in charge of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations’ Honolulu Field Office.

The fire commission oversees the chief of the Honolulu Fire Department, while the police commission oversees HPD’s chief.

Blangiardi was not available for comment.