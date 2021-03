Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Independent agent Cori Hamilton (R) of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Windward office has been designated a Luxury Property Specialist. She specializes in helping clients with luxury properties from Windward to the West side of Oahu. Hamilton has been a Guild Certified Home Marketing Luxury Specialist since 2017. Read more

>> Independent agent Cori Hamilton (R) of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Windward office has been designated a Luxury Property Specialist. She specializes in helping clients with luxury properties from Windward to the West side of Oahu. Hamilton has been a Guild Certified Home Marketing Luxury Specialist since 2017.

>> Tracy Allen, a sales associate with Coldwell Banker Realty’s top producing Honolulu office, was the No. 1 Coldwell Banker sales associate in sales volume in Hawaii with $166 million in closed volume in 2020. She also ranked sixth nationally out of more than 96,000 Coldwell Banker sales professionals in 2020. Allen has more than three decades of residential real estate experience and is a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist.

———

Send items to business@ staradvertiser.com.