comscore Hawaiian Airlines calling employees back to work as its CEO sees bluer skies ahead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaiian Airlines calling employees back to work as its CEO sees bluer skies ahead

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram

Hawaiian Airlines’ Peter Ingram is more optimistic thanks to higher travel demand and federal aid from the latest coronavirus relief bill. Read more

Previous Story
1 new coronavirus-related death on Maui and triple-digit new infections reported as statewide tally climbs to 29,194

Scroll Up