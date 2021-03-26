Merrie Monarch Festival will be held in June with strict safety measures

Organizers of the Merrie Monarch Festival announced today that it will hold the hula competition this summer with strict safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hawaii’s premiere hula festival will be held June 24-26 in Hilo and will be broadcasted July 1-3 on KFVE to a virtual audience.

Roughly 300 participants, a camera crew and other essential people will be on the grounds of the Edith Kanakaole Stadium, as compared to the typical 5,000 to 6,000 who flock to the hula festival on Hawaii island.

The dancers will perform without a live audience.

The 15 hula halau must bear the added expense of having to arrive five days early, and must abide by safety guidelines, and remain in their bubble.

A few halau have decided against participating.

The craft fair and the parade, which typically draws 10,000 people, have been canceled.