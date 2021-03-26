comscore Editorial: Strong oversight for Public Safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Strong oversight for Public Safety

  • Today
  • Updated 6:47 p.m.

Two years ago, the Legislature tasked a watchdog commission with tracking and weighing in on the state’s endeavor to shift its corrections system focus from punitive, to a model that steps up rehabilitative efforts. Granted broad powers — conducting independent investigations and making unannounced prison inspections, among them — the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission holds potential to spur positive changes. Read more

