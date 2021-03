Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii State FCU has announced the hiring of two financial advisers to its Hawaii State Investment Serv­ices division, which provides investment, retirement and financial planning services:

>> Michael G. Horton will serv­ice the Kaneohe and Salt Lake branches. He has nearly 20 years of financial planning experience, specializing in retirement planning, life insurance, long-term care and portfolio management. Prior to joining Hawaii State FCU, Horton was part of the investments team at First Hawaiian Bank for 18 years.

>> Daniel M. Krase will serv­ice the Alii and Kaimuki branches. He has 17 years of experience in the financial serv­ice industry. Krase most recently worked at JPMorgan Chase for 10 years. He began his career at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as a trader in the equity market before making the switch to financial planning.

