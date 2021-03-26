comscore Funds are needed to help transition to new stadium, lawmakers ask for $10.6 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Funds are needed to help transition to new stadium, lawmakers ask for $10.6 million

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

Lawmakers are seeking to have $10.6 million budgeted to help Aloha Stadium stay in operation through 2025, the Stadium Authority was told during a briefing at its monthly meeting on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s ability to score from the service line adds another weapon to its arsenal
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up