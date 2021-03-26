Calendar
Today
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, double header, noon, at Howard Okita Field.
TENNIS
Big West women: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis complex.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West men: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, at Hilo.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade (DH), time TBA, location TBA
TENNIS
Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis complex.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West men: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
ILH Girls: Maryknoll at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.
WATER POLO
College women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, at Hilo.
