comscore University of Hawaii football team take 1 more step toward normal as spring ball begins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football team take 1 more step toward normal as spring ball begins

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The coaches wore masks, sideline meetings were socially distanced, and the locker room remained unoccupied. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s ability to score from the service line adds another weapon to its arsenal

Scroll Up