University of Hawaii football team take 1 more step toward normal as spring ball begins

The coaches wore masks, sideline meetings were socially distanced, and the locker room remained unoccupied.

But for the first time in Todd Graham’s 14-month tenure as head coach, the University of Hawaii football team conducted a full spring practice. Last year’s spring training was canceled, and the ensuing training camp was delayed twice and then reduced to a couple of weeks ahead of the 2020 opener.

“It was great energy at practice,” Graham said in a Zoom conference following the two-hour practice, the first of 15 spread over five weeks of spring training. “I was very pleased with everything today. It was great to be on the field practicing again. The kids loved it.”

The players were in shorts and foam-padded jerseys as part of the NCAA’s ease-in phase to spring practice. But Graham was impressed with the results of the preceding 10 weeks of strength and conditioning drills. Graham is hopeful this year’s run-and-gun offense can initiate plays without huddling and operate at a rat-a-tat pace.

“I don’t think it will be much similar to what we did last year,” Graham said of the offensive schemes. “We’re going to be a whole heck of a lot better. The players can tell you that, just from what we’ve been able to to install and do in one day, it’s going to be very different. … You have to be trained to run the tempo and the things we’re trying to do.”

The pandemic-induced shutdowns had restricted the Warriors’ preparation for the 2020 season. “Our guys couldn’t even go out on our field and throw the ball,” Graham recalled. “We couldn’t go to a park. We couldn’t go anywhere. If you’re throwing a football (in a game), it’s kind of important to throw a football. … You’ve got to throw it every single day.”

Graham indicated the Warriors made an easy transition to recent coaching changes. Bo Graham was promoted to offensive coordinator, assuming the title held by G.J. Kinne, who now coaches at Central Florida. But Todd Graham said his eldest son actually called the offensive plays beginning with the third game of the 2020 season and through the New Mexico Bowl.

Graham praised Marcus Davis, who will coach the receivers, and A’lique Terry, who will work with the guards and centers. “Those two are going to be bright, shining stars in this business,” Graham said.

Graham said he will help with the offense this spring while maintaining his role as the defensive coordinator. Trent Figg, who was promoted from chief of staff to associate head coach/defense, will assist Graham on defense and direct the secondary.

“A staff needs synergy,” Graham said, “you can tell that was there today.”

Graham said safety Eugene Ford, linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard and offensive lineman Kohl Levao are making progress in their rehabilitation from injuries, but will be limited this spring.

But four graduate transfers — defensive back Colby Burton (McNeese State), defensive lineman Zacchaeus McKinney (Oklahoma), linebacker Solomon Turner (Baylor) and tight end Kolby Wyatt (Georgia) — enrolled in January and played well on Thursday.

“Always competition for jobs,” Graham said. “One of the things we talk about is respect is earned. … There’s competition every single day. There are no ‘for sures’ on anything. The better you are, the more competition you have. There’s no entitlement when it comes to the atmosphere. We want a culture of competition. … You’ve got to do your best, and be the best, and then you’ve got to do it again. You’ve got to up the standard every time.”