3 lanes on H-1 westbound prior to Vineyard off-ramp reopen after motor vehicle accident

Oahu #hitraffic 3 lanes on the H-1 Westbound are closed prior to the Vineyard Off Ramp due to a motor vehicle accident. The far left lane is currently open. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto the Wilder Off Ramp. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/BRx482aDzw

— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) March 27, 2021