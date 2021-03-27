comscore 3 lanes on H-1 westbound prior to Vineyard off-ramp reopen after motor vehicle accident | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 lanes on H-1 westbound prior to Vineyard off-ramp reopen after motor vehicle accident

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 am
  Star-Advertiser web producer Jason Genegabus reports traffic was diverted to Kapiolani Boulevard, not Wilder as reported by the city.

    Star-Advertiser web producer Jason Genegabus reports traffic was diverted to Kapiolani Boulevard, not Wilder as reported by the city.

Three lanes on the H-1 westbound prior to the Vineyard off-ramp have been reopened following a motor vehicle accident, according to a City and County of Honolulu alert.

