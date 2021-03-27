3 lanes on H-1 westbound prior to Vineyard off-ramp reopen after motor vehicle accident

Three lanes on the H-1 westbound prior to the Vineyard off-ramp have been reopened following a motor vehicle accident, according to a City and County of Honolulu alert.
Oahu #hitraffic 3 lanes on the H-1 Westbound are closed prior to the Vineyard Off Ramp due to a motor vehicle accident. The far left lane is currently open. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto the Wilder Off Ramp. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/BRx482aDzw
— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) March 27, 2021
