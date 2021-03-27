comscore Two injured in moped-motorcycle crash at King and Keeaumoku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Two injured in moped-motorcycle crash at King and Keeaumoku

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Two people were injured tonight when a motorcycle and a moped collided.

Emergency Medical Services reported that a woman in her 20s, a 31-year-old man were seriously injured at about 9:16 p.m.

The collision occurred at or near the intersection of South King Street and Keeaumoku Street.

EMS personnel performed advanced life-saving treatment on the two. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

