Two injured in moped-motorcycle crash at King and Keeaumoku

Two people were injured tonight when a motorcycle and a moped collided.
Emergency Medical Services reported that a woman in her 20s, a 31-year-old man were seriously injured at about 9:16 p.m.
The collision occurred at or near the intersection of South King Street and Keeaumoku Street.
EMS personnel performed advanced life-saving treatment on the two. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
