Merrie Monarch Festival to return this summer with safety measures
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:44 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Merrie Monarch committee announced Friday that the event will take place June 24-26 at Edith Kanakaole Stadium without a live audience. The hula halau competition will be televised July 1-3 on KFVE. Above, the women of Halau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leina‘ala, of Kalaheo, Kauai, performed “Na Mele Welo o Halele‘a” at the previous hula festival in 2019.