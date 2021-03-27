Merrie Monarch Festival to return this summer with safety measures

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The decision to hold Merrie Monarch Festival 2021 — a tradition spanning parts of seven decades — fell on the shoulders of its 80-year-old president, who made the call to cancel the spring 2020 event, just weeks before it was to begin, due to the pandemic.

President Luana Kawelu and the festival committee announced Friday they are moving forward to have hula halau perform June 24-26 onstage at Edith Kanakaole Stadium without a live audience, and it will be televised July 1-3 on KFVE.

Despite the heavy burden she bears to ensure the health of participants and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Kawelu said by phone from Hilo, “We want to acknowledge that this is such a huge commitment, even more so than previous years,” on the part of the hula halau. “Let me tell you the sacrifices they’re making.”

Fifteen halau will participate in this year’s hula festival on Hawaii island, and while there is always a matter of travel expenses, they must arrive five days early to be quarantined, and must pay for the added days’ expense of food, lodging and vans. (Normally, they arrive on Wednesday or Thursday and leave on Sunday.)

“So they’re taking this seriously as much as we’re doing the same thing to make it safe for everybody,” Kawelu said.

“There were a few halau who weren’t going to come, but we want to support their decisions whether they’re coming or decided not to because they felt it was in their best interests,” Kawelu said. “It was a hard decision to make. We respect their decision.”

The halau will be tested before arrival, remain in isolation for five days upon arrival and undergo testing on Day 5. If anyone tests positive on the second test, the entire halau will not be allowed to perform.

In the past, some would help the halau cook, but not this year. Boxed food must be delivered to their place of lodging.

The participants will not be allowed to commingle with others. Masks must be worn at all times, except for dancers while onstage. No rehearsals will be permitted.

Unlike previous years when performances were one after the other, they will be staggered with a break in between to allow disinfection of the dressing rooms and stage. Only one halau will be allowed in the dressing rooms at a time.

Roughly 300 participants, a camera crew and other essential personnel will be on the stadium grounds, as compared with the typical 5,000 to 6,000 who flock to the hula festival.

The festival parade, which typically draws 10,000, and live craft fair are canceled. The committee is exploring alternatives to hold the craft fair.

“I’ve often said the sentiment of the hula ohana is hula is life and hula heals, and this, I think, is something we all need — healing,” Kawelu said.

She and the festival committee have been planning for four months with doctors from The Queen’s Medical Center and three Hilo doctors to make it safe.

“We are happy to be back and to be able to celebrate hula again,” she said. “Hula represents so much of who we are as a people, and it strengthens our traditions. We’re a resilient people, and to be returning, I think it’s part of our healing and strengthening of ourselves, our traditions, our people.”

Kawelu is the daughter of Dottie Thompson, who volunteered to revive the county’s Merrie Monarch Festival (which began in 1964) by transforming it into a hula competition in 1971.

Thompson wanted to do something meaningful, traditional and long-lasting, and sought the advice of kumu hula on Oahu. She was the longtime festival president, with Kawelu at her side since 2004, until her death in 2010.

“She’s my inspiration, and it’s her legacy that makes me keep on doing this,” Kawelu said.