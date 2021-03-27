comscore Merrie Monarch Festival to return this summer with safety measures | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Merrie Monarch Festival to return this summer with safety measures

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Merrie Monarch committee announced Friday that the event will take place June 24-26 at Edith Kanakaole Stadium without a live audience. The hula halau competition will be televised July 1-3 on KFVE. Above, the women of Halau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leina‘ala, of Kalaheo, Kauai, performed “Na Mele Welo o Halele‘a” at the previous hula festival in 2019.

The decision to hold Merrie Monarch Festival 2021 — a tradition spanning parts of seven decades — fell on the shoulders of its 80-year-old president, who made the call to cancel the spring 2020 event, just weeks before it was to begin, due to the pandemic. Read more

