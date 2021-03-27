comscore No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team wins in its return to Simplifi Arena despite scrappy performance by No. 12 UC San Diego | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team wins in its return to Simplifi Arena despite scrappy performance by No. 12 UC San Diego

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Colton Cowell (24) placed a kill past UC San Diego middle blocker Logan Clark (2) and setter Blake Crisp (23) during the first set of Friday’s match at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Back on its home court for the first time in more than a year, No. 1 Hawaii found itself tested by No. 12 UC San Diego for the first 21⁄2 sets of Friday’s Big West men’s volleyball match in SimpliFi Arena. Read more

