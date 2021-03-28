Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: March 5 to 11, 2021 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, March 19-25 >> Micah Aukake Agas and Chanel Dorothy Kawasaki >> Daniel Stephen Biddulph and Kelsey Jean Wilkinson >> Robert Lewis Burke and Jaclyn Elise Anderson >> Joshua Stephen Clemons and Julie Ann Robinson >> Kawika Valenzuela Echiverri and Lorena Quizana Zapanta >> Joel Tadahisa Endo and Cassandra Leilani Cruz-Keawe >> Steven Alfonso Jones and Kimberly Ann Martinez Jones >> Aaron Michael Knepper and Dana Nicole Dudash >> William Anthony Lugo and Tracy Lee Moir >> Nichole Mae Villanueva Mora and Milbert Gomez Felix Jr. >> Daniel Robert Moser and Fallon Theresa Gray >> Heather Kiyomi Omori and Joseph Christopher Furutani >> Ryan Makana Pe‘a and Jennifer Reiko Lihau Cameros >> George Alexis Perez Jr. and Frances Titilupe Manuma >> Jeremiah Abram Silva and Lindsay Dawn Vranesh >> Joshua Arnold Smith and Christiana Arceo Merafuentes >> Catherine Elizabeth Sorensen and Kyle DeLos Miller >> Raphael Sosa and Jamie Benita Cheniault >> Amber Lea Sundell and Dustin James Clay >> Sonia Gasmen Tadeo and Keaka Akani Ramangmou Villanueva >> Quinn Kiyomi Taira and Nainoa Christian Ciotti >> Shinobu Andrew Tanaka and Jennifer Megumi Kakio >> Annamarie Sinaumea Taua and Chelae Lehuanani Primacio >> Raney Lynne Velde and Aubrey Samuel Skinner Jr. >> Jason Corey Watson and Phyllis Marie Kannady >> Jasmine Kalehuamaikalani Damali Willis and Alexa Micaela Hayes BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, March 19-25 >> Kupa‘a Kekuanao‘a Ezekiel Correa >> Chanelli Aiko Rodrigo Daep >> Ezekiel Taranis Quilates Devine >> Jayleen Kai‘lani Edralin >> Ammon Kahokuwelowelo Meimuli Finau >> Alexandria Silva Fisher >> Francesca Silva Fisher >> Kai Woraphat Grech >> Hinerava Leolani Hali‘a Rose Haole >> Kaydance Rose Napualeinani Kiyori Hawkins >> James Tomomasa Hiner >> Michael John Hoeksema >> Hayden Valentine Holman >> Kawehenakaiaoakealohamau Kamaawe Shadie Denim Johnson >> Mamane Mutsuyo Kanakaole Kaawaloa >> Shayden Keohohina >> Alexandria Elise Kilway >> Joseph Alexander Knowles >> Brieana Huelo Suliana Lauhingoa >> Taytum Manarpaac Lee >> Solomone Malafu Keoki Lewis >> Paxton Daniel Mahoney >> Koen Jay McEwen >> Melia-Marie Renay Kawehiokeao Medeiros-Agulto >> Logan Kyle Nakachi >> Rayson Haejin Sunao Kim Nitahara >> Kenzo Kiyoshi Oshita >> Peighlee Nova Pualena Padrones >> Joann Mischa Prais >> Alex Martell Redmon Jr. >> Genesys Xavyor Quelnan Riodil >> Aiana Luz Maria Ruiz >> Calen-John Kuuleinamoku Sarono >> Ever Kai‘lee Schmid >> Apollo William Schultz >> Irina Hokule‘a Schweitzer >> Nolan Kento Seta >> Kyrie Minako Shintani >> Archer Kyle Shively >> Bates Lane Solomon >> Margarette Amaya Fagaragan Tahilan >> Selene Bell Blessed Luisa Tanielu >> Natalie Bizzy Vasquez >> Joyleen Louise Vi >> Caylee Joy Tabladillo Villanueva >> Danica Amelia Weller >> Noah Kai Winston Previous Story Merrie Monarch Festival to return this summer with safety measures