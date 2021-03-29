2 Hawaii island visitors from East Coast arrested in connection with death of a roommate

Two visitors from the East Coast are being held today by Hawaii Island police in connection with the death of their roommate at a vacation rental in Kailua-Kona.

The men in custody were identified as Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston and Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh. Both were arrested for manslaughter and were being held at the Kealakehe Police Station cellblock pending further investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation determined that a verbal argument turned physical in the early morning hours at a vacation rental in the 57-5800 block of Walua Road, police said.

At 2:09 this morning, dispatch received a call about a man who was unresponsive and not breathing. Hawaii Fire Department personnel performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate the man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police Detective Tyler Prokopec at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 224, or via email at tyler.prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov. The department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.