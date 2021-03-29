2 men arrested amid large gathering

Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with a “large gathering” held in the Kapolei/Kalaeloa area on Saturday night.

The arrests occurred at 91-1780 Midway Road, the same address for Coral Crater Adventure Park.

An event was promoted by “xTrilll” on social media to be held at Coral Crater. Limited capacity and mask requirements were noted on the online flyer.

It was not immediately clear how many people attended the event.

According to a police arrest log, officers arrested a 27-year-old man at 9:35 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and violating COVID-19 rules and restrictions involving gatherings. He was released from custody after posting $2,250 bail.

Police also arrested a 22-year-old man at the same location just after 10:15 p.m. on suspicion of reckless driving.

Police said prior to the event, officers reached out to the promoter and property manager and recommended they cancel the event.

The promoter and property manager could not be reached for comment.