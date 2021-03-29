Man, 35, robbed at illegal game room in Kapolei

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery that occurred at an illegal game room in the Kapolei area early Sunday.

According to police, two male suspects assaulted a 35-year-old man, possibly with a knife, and demanded money from him at about 5:30 a.m.

The man sustained an injury to his upper torso.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with the investigation.

There are no arrests at this time.