Man in late 80s rescued from Kalihi house fire by good Samaritan

A good Samaritan rescued a man in his late 80s after a fire broke out at the resident’s home in Kalihi today.

Ten units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at 907 Winant St. just after 11:40 a.m., according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

When they arrived, firefighters observed flames emanating from the back and right side of the structure.

Takeo, 57, who declined to give his full name said he was cutting the grass at his friend’s yard nearby when he heard a loud explosion. “I saw a black cloud of smoke. My first thought was ‘go help.’”

He entered the carport of the home, kicked the door open and yelled, “Anybody in the house?” Takeo said he then spotted a man in his late 80s in the hallway. “I grabbed him and pulled him out.”

After he safely brought him out of the structure, Takeo said he entered the home and kicked at least three more doors open within the residence, checking whether any more occupants were inside. He safely crawled out of the house when flames emerged from a bedroom in the back of the house after he kicked in the door.

No injuries were reported.

Honolulu Fire inspector Carl Otsuka said flames spread to two neighboring homes at 903 and 911 Winant St. and damaged two vehicles parked nearby. The occupants of the those homes also safely escaped.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 12:56 p.m. and extinguished shortly after 1:05 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

The fire department said nine residents reside at 907 Winant St.