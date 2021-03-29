comscore Na Leo o Hawaii CEO to take leave following allegations from former employee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Na Leo o Hawaii CEO to take leave following allegations from former employee

  • Today

Na Leo o Hawaii CEO Stacy K. Higa will take a leave of absence in the wake of undisclosed allegations made about him from a former employee, the Hawaii island nonprofit’s board announced today.

In a brief statement, the board said it agreed to the leave of absence, effective Thursday, to enable Higa to address the allegations while limiting any interference or disruption to Na Leo o Hawaii’s operations.

The board noted that the public access television station will be continuing its normal day-to-day operations.

