Na Leo o Hawaii CEO to take leave following allegations from former employee

Na Leo o Hawaii CEO Stacy K. Higa will take a leave of absence in the wake of undisclosed allegations made about him from a former employee, the Hawaii island nonprofit’s board announced today.

In a brief statement, the board said it agreed to the leave of absence, effective Thursday, to enable Higa to address the allegations while limiting any interference or disruption to Na Leo o Hawaii’s operations.

The board noted that the public access television station will be continuing its normal day-to-day operations.