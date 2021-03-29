comscore Off the News: ‘Food insecure’ households | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: ‘Food insecure’ households

Serving as worrisome evidence that the pandemic’s economic fallout is still hitting island families hard, a new University of Hawaii report finds that nearly half of all households here with children are “food insecure.”

Among the leading nonprofits addressing the hunger problem is the Hawaii Foodbank, which distributed close to 26 million pounds during a 12-month period that ended this month — compared with the 12 million pounds given out in a typical fiscal year. The food bank has been holding pop-up distributions weekly, with registrations filling up at a rapid-fire pace. For information on how to donate or volunteer, visit https://hawaiifoodbank.org.

