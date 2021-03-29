comscore Column: Heavy metals in food pose a serious health threat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Heavy metals in food pose a serious health threat

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  The concentration of heavy metals in plants depends on the amount of metal in the natural soil and water used for growing the plants.

    The concentration of heavy metals in plants depends on the amount of metal in the natural soil and water used for growing the plants.

Good food provides the many essential nutrients and other healthful components needed to grow and maintain health throughout a long and full life. However, it can be challenging to ensure the food is safe. Read more

