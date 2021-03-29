Column: Heavy metals in food pose a serious health threat
- By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
PEXELS.COM
The concentration of heavy metals in plants depends on the amount of metal in the natural soil and water used for growing the plants.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree