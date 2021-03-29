Kakaako streets remain in disrepair after judge rules ownership away from two brothers
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:32 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Eight weeks after a Feb. 2 ruling that gave ownership of several streets in Kakaako to the state, it remains unclear when the state or city might start to address problems such as potholes on Kawaiahao Street full of large loose chunks of old concrete patches.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Business owners and residents want to know when and where repairs will begin on poorly maintained streets in Kakaako, such as Kawaiahao Street.