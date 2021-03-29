comscore Kakaako streets remain in disrepair after judge rules ownership away from two brothers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kakaako streets remain in disrepair after judge rules ownership away from two brothers

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Eight weeks after a Feb. 2 ruling that gave ownership of several streets in Kakaako to the state, it remains unclear when the state or city might start to address problems such as potholes on Kawaiahao Street full of large loose chunks of old concrete patches.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Business owners and residents want to know when and where repairs will begin on poorly maintained streets in Kakaako, such as Kawaiahao Street.

A state judge recently removed what some Kakaako business owners and residents regarded as a troll of sorts that collected tolls to park on several longtime public streets. Now new frustration has arisen over who will fix the poorly maintained roads and when. Read more

