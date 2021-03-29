Neighbor island lawmakers’ per diem overlooked as 10% raise could go into effect
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / MAY 21
Pay raises for state lawmakers are scheduled to take effect July 1, with no current bill that would postpone them. Above, legislators in session at the state Capitol.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree