Honolulu rail's future tied to questions of federal obligation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu rail’s future tied to questions of federal obligation

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

Joe Uno, a member of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors, has been frustrated in trying to get the board to discuss ideas for an unspecified “Plan C” for how to complete and fund the city’s troubled rail project, which faces a budget shortfall of $3.68 billion. Read more

