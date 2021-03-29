comscore Hawaii baseball team humbled after 20-10 loss to UC Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii baseball team humbled after 20-10 loss to UC Irvine

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

The UC Irvine baseball team unleashed 21 hits to earn a tap-out 20-10 beating of Hawaii at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ball Park in Irvine, Calif. Read more

