Kalihi fire causes estimated $1.17 million in damage and displaces 30

Thirty people were displaced after a Kalihi fire caused an estimated $1.117 million in damage to a two-story house, two neighboring homes and a truck.

All of the occupants of the three houses evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire originated at 907 Winant St., and when firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the back and right side of the two-story house.

The flames had spread to the two next-door houses, 911 Winant St. and 903 Winant St.

Firefighters fought flames from inside two of the houses. The intense heat from the fire also damaged a pickup truck parked on the street behind 903 Winant St.

HFD responded at 11:41 a.m. with 10 units staffed with 39 personnel. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 12:56 p.m. It was fully extinguished at 1:07 p.m.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents. A total of nine adults live at 907 Winant St. Seven adults and two children live at 911 Winant St. and 11 adults (eight were home at the time of the fire) and one child live at 903 Winant St.

Damage to the houses and truck were estimated as follows:

907 Winant — $677,000 to structure; $56,000 to contents

903 Winant — $147,000 to structure; $11,00 to contents

911 Winant — $208,000 to structure; $13,000 to contents

2004 Ford F-150 — $5,000

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, HFD said today.