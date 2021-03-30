comscore Your Easter primer on Peeps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Your Easter primer on Peeps

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:17 pm
  • GRAPHIC BY TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE/STAR-ADVERTISER

    GRAPHIC BY TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE/STAR-ADVERTISER

Not all Peeps are created equal. Here’s how to spot the perfect Peep, so you can be sure your Easter basket goodies are up to par.

Early 1950s

Peeps were made by hand at the Rodda Candy Co. in Lancaster, Pa. Each chick had wings and it took 27 hours to make one.

1953-’54

Just Born Co. purchases Rodda Candy. Peep production is mechanized, cutting manufacturing time to six minutes. The wings are removed.

1980s

A bunny-shaped Peep is introduced, to be followed through the years with non-Eastery holiday shapes, such as pumpkins, hearts and snowmen.

1995

Colors besides the basic pink, yellow and white are introduced.

2010

Chocolate-covered Peeps are introduced.

2020

Holiday Peeps are discontinued due to the pandemic.

EASTER 2021

Hot Tamales and Froot Loops flavors are introduced, and Pepsi debuts a limited-edition Peeps flavor soda.

WHAT’S INSIDE?

Peeps are marshmallows covered in colored sugar. The eyes are made of edible wax. The basic flavor is vanilla, but other flavors, such as peppermint, are made for holidays.

Source: Just Born Inc.

