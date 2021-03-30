Your Easter primer on Peeps

Not all Peeps are created equal. Here’s how to spot the perfect Peep, so you can be sure your Easter basket goodies are up to par.
Early 1950s
Peeps were made by hand at the Rodda Candy Co. in Lancaster, Pa. Each chick had wings and it took 27 hours to make one.
1953-’54
Just Born Co. purchases Rodda Candy. Peep production is mechanized, cutting manufacturing time to six minutes. The wings are removed.
1980s
A bunny-shaped Peep is introduced, to be followed through the years with non-Eastery holiday shapes, such as pumpkins, hearts and snowmen.
1995
Colors besides the basic pink, yellow and white are introduced.
2010
Chocolate-covered Peeps are introduced.
2020
Holiday Peeps are discontinued due to the pandemic.
EASTER 2021
Hot Tamales and Froot Loops flavors are introduced, and Pepsi debuts a limited-edition Peeps flavor soda.
WHAT’S INSIDE?
Peeps are marshmallows covered in colored sugar. The eyes are made of edible wax. The basic flavor is vanilla, but other flavors, such as peppermint, are made for holidays.
Source: Just Born Inc.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.