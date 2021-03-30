Hawaii state agencies in an uproar as budget eliminates hundreds of positions
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:16 p.m.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
“I think the biggest problem is nobody has been able to justify why this fund has an accrued balance of $50 million.”
Sylvia Luke
The House finance chairwoman speaking about the Tobacco Prevention and Control Trust Fund
