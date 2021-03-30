comscore Hawaii state agencies in an uproar as budget eliminates hundreds of positions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii state agencies in an uproar as budget eliminates hundreds of positions

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“I think the biggest problem is nobody has been able to justify why this fund has an accrued balance of $50 million.”</strong> <strong>Sylvia Luke</strong> <em>The House finance chairwoman speaking about the Tobacco Prevention and Control Trust Fund</em>

State agencies were in an uproar Monday as they fought to reinstate funding for hundreds of government positions and hold onto tens of millions of dollars squirreled away in special funds that normally fall outside of the legislative budget process. Read more

