>> Hilton has announced that the role of Debi Bishop as managing director has been expanded to include oversight of Hilton Waikoloa Village. Bishop will continue to oversee Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and DoubleTree by Hilton Alana — Waikiki Beach. She has held the position of managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village since 2016.

>> The National Park Service has announced the appointment of Hanako Wakatsuki as the first superintendent of the Honouliuli National Historic Site in Hono­lulu. Waka­tsuki was the acting site manager at Honouliuli since November. The site, which currently isn’t open to the public, is a unit within the national park system that interprets the history of incarceration and the experiences of prisoners of war in Hawaii during World War II.

