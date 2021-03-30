CALENDAR

GOLF

ILH division II: Tournament No. 4, 7 a.m., at Pearl Country Club.

TENNIS

College women: Portland State vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Keehi Lagoon Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys division I: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys division II: Saint Louis at Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m.

ILH boys division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

ILH girls division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Le Jardin; matches at 5 p.m.

ILH girls division II: Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Damien, St. Andrew’s at La Pietra; matches at 6 p.m.

ILH girls division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

GOLF

ILH division I: Tournament No. 3, 7 a.m., at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawaii (15) 9-0 239 1

2. BYU (1) 14-2 225 2

3. UC Santa Barbara 7-4 193 3

4. Pepperdine 11-5 190 5

5. Lewis 15-2 186 4

6. UCLA 11-4 155 6

7. Long Beach State 3-1 141 7

8. Penn State 16-2 131 8

9. Grand Canyon 4-8 110 9

T-10. Loyola Chicago 13-3 71 14

T-10. NJIT 11-5 71 11

12. McKendree 9-4 63 10

13. UC San Diego 1-7 42 12

14. UC Irvine 2-8 39 13

15. George Mason 12-5 25 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Concordia Irvine 15, Ohio State 10, Ball State 9, CSUN 2.