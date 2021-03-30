CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
ILH division II: Tournament No. 4, 7 a.m., at Pearl Country Club.
TENNIS
College women: Portland State vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Keehi Lagoon Park.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH boys division I: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.
ILH boys division II: Saint Louis at Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m.
ILH boys division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.
ILH girls division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Le Jardin; matches at 5 p.m.
ILH girls division II: Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Damien, St. Andrew’s at La Pietra; matches at 6 p.m.
ILH girls division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
GOLF
ILH division I: Tournament No. 3, 7 a.m., at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawaii (15) 9-0 239 1
2. BYU (1) 14-2 225 2
3. UC Santa Barbara 7-4 193 3
4. Pepperdine 11-5 190 5
5. Lewis 15-2 186 4
6. UCLA 11-4 155 6
7. Long Beach State 3-1 141 7
8. Penn State 16-2 131 8
9. Grand Canyon 4-8 110 9
T-10. Loyola Chicago 13-3 71 14
T-10. NJIT 11-5 71 11
12. McKendree 9-4 63 10
13. UC San Diego 1-7 42 12
14. UC Irvine 2-8 39 13
15. George Mason 12-5 25 15
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Concordia Irvine 15, Ohio State 10, Ball State 9, CSUN 2.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.