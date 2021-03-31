Bribery charges filed against 5 current and former Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting employees

Federal charges were filed against five current and former employees of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting for allegedly accepting bribes to complete official city business on Tuesday by the District of Hawaii U.S. Attorney’s office.

The employees are accused of soliciting thousands of dollars to advance building projects— some actions potentially dating back to 2009.

“Our citizens entrust their government with great authority and power. It is our responsibility to the communities we serve to represent them ethically and transparently,” said Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Eli S. Miranda. “The FBI will bring all its resources to bear and vigorously pursue criminals who attempt to defraud the American people and our institutions.”

An architect, William Wong was also charged with taking part and devising the pay-to-play scheme, including helping one of the accused employees, Kanani Padeken conceal information.

These are the charged employees:

>> Wayne Inouye, 64, of Honolulu, a former Building Plans Examiner at DPP

>> Jocelyn Godoy, 58, of Pearl City, an employee of the Data Access and Imaging Branch at DPP

>> Jason Dadez, 42, of Honolulu, a Building Inspector at DPP

>> Jennie Javonillo, 71, of Waipahu, a former Building Plans Examiner at DPP

>> Kanani Padeken, 36, of Kaaawa, a Building Plans Examiner at DPP

Inouye was also charged with making a false statement to the government.

Inouye, Godoy and Javonillo had initial court appearances on Wednesday morning.

The three current DPP employees, Godoy, Dadez and Padeken have been placed on immediate leave with pay, which will be dependent on the outcome of each case, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s spokesman, Tim Sakahara.

“The department is disappointed by the events and we certainly do not condone the activities alleged in the indictments,” he said in an emailed statement.

“These alleged activities should not reflect on the more than 200 dedicated DPP employees who work hard every day to ensure the health and safety of the citizens of Honolulu.”