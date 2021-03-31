comscore Off the News: Plastic food ware ban at the ready | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Plastic food ware ban at the ready

  • Today
  • Updated 6:06 p.m.

Effective Thursday — launch day for the first phase of the city’s Disposable Food Ware Ordinance — it’s out with plastic utensils, straws, stir sticks and the like, as food vendors will be banned from providing or offering these petroleum-derived items. Read more

