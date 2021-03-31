Off the News: Plastic food ware ban at the ready

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Effective Thursday — launch day for the first phase of the city’s Disposable Food Ware Ordinance — it’s out with plastic utensils, straws, stir sticks and the like, as food vendors will be banned from providing or offering these petroleum-derived items. It’s in with bioplastic forks and spoons, wood chopsticks and paper straws. In the second phase, starting Jan. 1, polystyrene foam and other disposable plastic food service ware will be largely prohibited.

There’s ample evidence that throwaway plastics are getting into the ocean, causing environmental damage. The new city law serves a needed step to rid Oahu of plastics blight.

Brand-name loyalty strong

Island folks love their island ways — and brands. Franz Family Bakery must have known that, and that there would be a market for Love’s-branded products, even with the bakery itself closing its doors today. The Oregon company bought a license to sell Love’s-branded goods that it will bake.

Think about it: Longs Drugs still exists, though in name only since CVS acquired it. The Meadow Gold brand is still in the dairy case, even if it’s produced elsewhere. Hawaii customers are nothing if not loyal.