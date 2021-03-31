‘Where Where Hawaii Eats,’ new weekly TV show, debuts tonight on KFVE-TV

A new weekly TV show, “Where Hawaii Eats,” debuts at 8 p.m. today on KFVE-TV, featuring interviews with local chefs from Hawaii’s top restaurants.

The show, a collaboration between the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and It’s a Hawaii Thing Productions, will be hosted by Anne Lee, and is an extension of the “Dining Out” section in the Star-Advertiser’s Sunday editions.

Lee will talk with local chefs about their careers, knowledge and the differences that make up Hawaii’s unique cuisine and food culture. In tonight’s debut, Lee interviews chef and restaurateur Alan Wong.

“I am excited to support the local restaurant industry and feature all the best dining destinations Hawaii has to offer,” Lee said.

The show will air on KFVE at 8 p.m. Wednesdays, on KHNL at 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and on Hawaii’s Spanish-speaking Telemundo Channel.

Extended versions will also be available on the It’s a Hawaii Thing YouTube channel as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google.