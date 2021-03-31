CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

ILH division I: Tournament No. 3, 7 a.m., at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

Thursday

TENNIS

College women: Portland State at Hawaii, 4 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Boys: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

GOLF

ILH

Tournament #4

Champions

Boys Varsity II — St. Louis

Girls Varsity II — Punahou

Boys JV — Punahou

Girls JV — Iolani

Volleyball

College Women

Top 25

No. 14 BYU def. Santa Clara 25-18, 25-20, 25-11

ILH Girls

Tuesday

Punahou def. Le Jardin 25-11, 25-19

Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 28-30, 25-15, 25-23

Iolani def. Mid-Pac 25-18, 25-13

ILH Boys

Tuesday

St. Louis def. Le Jardin 25-22, 25-17

Kamehameha def. Hawaii Baptist 25-15, 25-16

Punahou def. Maryknoll 25-14, 25-19

Iolani def. Mid-Pac 25-11, 19-25, 25-19

SOFTBALL

ILH

Division II, Tuesday

Punahou 14, Damien 4, 5 inn.