CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
ILH division I: Tournament No. 3, 7 a.m., at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.
Thursday
TENNIS
College women: Portland State at Hawaii, 4 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Boys: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.
ILH Girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.
WATER POLO
Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
GOLF
ILH
Tournament #4
Champions
Boys Varsity II — St. Louis
Girls Varsity II — Punahou
Boys JV — Punahou
Girls JV — Iolani
Volleyball
College Women
Top 25
No. 14 BYU def. Santa Clara 25-18, 25-20, 25-11
ILH Girls
Tuesday
Punahou def. Le Jardin 25-11, 25-19
Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 28-30, 25-15, 25-23
Iolani def. Mid-Pac 25-18, 25-13
ILH Boys
Tuesday
St. Louis def. Le Jardin 25-22, 25-17
Kamehameha def. Hawaii Baptist 25-15, 25-16
Punahou def. Maryknoll 25-14, 25-19
Iolani def. Mid-Pac 25-11, 19-25, 25-19
SOFTBALL
ILH
Division II, Tuesday
Punahou 14, Damien 4, 5 inn.
