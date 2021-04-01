Man allegedly attacks acquaintance with hammer in Chinatown robbery

A 47-year-old homeless man sustained a facial injury after another homeless man struck him with a hammer and took his backpack in Chinatown Wednesday, police said.

The robbery occurred on a sidewalk fronting the Chinatown Cultural Plaza at about 6:45 a.m. The two men are acquaintances.

Police said the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene.

There are no arrests at this time.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.