Man allegedly attacks acquaintance with hammer in Chinatown robbery

A 47-year-old homeless man sustained a facial injury after another homeless man struck him with a hammer and took his backpack in Chinatown Wednesday, police said.
The robbery occurred on a sidewalk fronting the Chinatown Cultural Plaza at about 6:45 a.m. The two men are acquaintances.
Police said the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene.
There are no arrests at this time.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
