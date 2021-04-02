Tradewinds to ramp up over Easter weekend, remain gusty through early next week

Tradewinds are expected to ramp up statewide over the holiday weekend in Hawaii, particularly Saturday night into Easter Sunday, according to forecasters, then remain strong and gusty into the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service forecast includes mostly sunny skies today, but cloudy skies at times over the weekend due to “thickening high clouds,” along with increased showers starting Saturday night due to an increase in moisture.

Today’s highs are from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, with a chance of showers for the windward side. The mostly sunny skies are expected to become mostly cloudy tonight, with lows dipping to 66 to 71 degrees. Forecasters also warn of areas of haze on the leeward side of Hawaii island.

Northeast winds of 10 to 25 mph today ramp up to east winds of 15 to 25 mph Saturday night through Tuesday.

Surf remains below advisory levels today and Saturday, but a large, northeast swell is due to arrive late Sunday, which combined with strengthened trades, will likely prompt a high surf advisory for east shores Monday night.

The northeast swell will also likely boost surf along north shores early next week.

Meanwhile, surf is expected to lower from 3 to 5 feet today to 1 to 3 feet Saturday for north shores, and from 1 to 3 feet to 0 to 2 feet Saturday for west shores.

Surf along south and east shores remains small, at 2 to 4 feet today, with surf lowering to 1 to 3 feet for the former on Saturday.