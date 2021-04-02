comscore Editorial: Tighten spending to balance budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Tighten spending to balance budget

  • Today
  • Updated 6:33 p.m.

Three weeks ago, Gov. David Ige said with the American Rescue Plan sending $1.6 billion in budget-bolstering assistance to Hawaii, the state would be afforded “much needed breathing room” — and that furloughs and layoffs of state workers would no longer be necessary to balance the operating budget. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Department of Planning and Permitting must earn community’s trust

Scroll Up