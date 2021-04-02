comscore Facts of The Matter: Annual date of Easter tied to equinox and full moon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Facts of The Matter: Annual date of Easter tied to equinox and full moon

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • BRATTLEBORO (VT.) REFORMER / ASSOCIATED PRESS Volunteers on Wednesday assembled Easter baskets to distribute to families in Guilford, Vt.

    BRATTLEBORO (VT.) REFORMER / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Volunteers on Wednesday assembled Easter baskets to distribute to families in Guilford, Vt.

The association of eggs and rabbits with Easter is not immediately apparent. Easter is a Christian holiday, and it is a celebration of fertility and rebirth, the modern continuation of ageless rites of spring that we have borrowed and adapted from ancient pagan rituals. Read more

Previous Story
Mokulele Airlines pilots Capt. Justin Constantino and First Officer Jeremy Delia honored for ocean rescue near Lanai

Scroll Up