Pono Pacific has announced the hiring of two individuals to its Poukihi team:

>> Mika Keauli‘i has been hired as an assistant controller. She has more than 25 years of accounting experience. Most recently, she worked at Olomana Loomis ISC as a finance director for seven years.

>> AJ Rose has been hired as a staff accountant. Rose has nearly 10 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. He previously was director of Mexico at Lowers Forensics International, where he served as a senior manager directing an international office in Mexico City.

———

