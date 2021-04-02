comscore Public comment sought on humpback whale strandings and cultural values | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public comment sought on humpback whale strandings and cultural values

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • MAUI KAYAK ADVENTURES / 2018 Humpback whale.

In the Hawaiian chant Kumulipo, animals precede the creation of man “and are our elder siblings,” according to Solomon Kaho‘ohalahala, chairman of the Hawaiian Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Committee, “and therein lies some of the responsibilities that Native Hawaiians continue to honor and respect, looking at the kohola (large whales) and all other creatures.” Read more

