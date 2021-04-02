CALENDAR
Today
BASEBALL
Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC San Diego at Hawaii (DH), 4 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
PacWest: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.
TENNIS
College women: Portland State at Hawaii Hilo, time TBA, location TBA.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at Vulcan gym.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii (DH), noon, at Les Murakami Stadium
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at George & Marion Hall Campus Stadium.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii (DH), noon, at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
GOLF
PacWest men: Hawaii Challenge No. 1, time TBA, at Waikoloa Beach Course.
SOFTBALL
Big West: UC San Diego at Hawaii (DH), 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
PacWest: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field
ILH Division I: Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha, ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; games begin at 10 a.m. Also, Maryknoll at Punahou, 2 p.m.
ILH Division II: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii, noon, UH Tennis complex.
Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Keehi Lagoon Park.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 9 a.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m.; matches at Vulcan gym.
ILH division I boys: Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 9 a.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 10:15 a.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 2:30 p.m.;
ILH division II boys: Damien at Hanalani, 4 p.m.
ILH division I girls: Iolani at Punahou, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 1 p.m.;
ILH division II girls: St. Andrew’s at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.; La Pietra at Maryknoll, 11 a.m.; Damien at Hanalani, 6 p.m.
WATER POLO
College women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, noon, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
