3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  KEN BLEVINS/THE STAR-NEWS VIA AP Authorities look over the scene fatal shooting Saturday, April 3, in Wilmington, N.C. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says the shooting happened inside a home around midnight.

    KEN BLEVINS/THE STAR-NEWS VIA AP

    Authorities look over the scene fatal shooting Saturday, April 3, in Wilmington, N.C. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says the shooting happened inside a home around midnight.

WILMINGTON, N.C. >> At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.

The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.

