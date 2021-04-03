No tsunami threat after earthquake shakes Mauna Loa

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded beneath Mauna Loa on Hawaii island this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 11:15 a.m. today in the vicinity of the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa but was not large enough to generate a tsunami.

“At this time, we have not observed any changes in activity at Mauna Loa or Kilauea as a result of this earthquake. Please be aware that aftershocks are possible and may be felt. HVO continues to monitor Kilauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes,” said Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory scientist in charge Ken Hon in a statement.

A swarm of earthquakes was previously recorded March 29 beneath the northwest flank of Mauna Loa.