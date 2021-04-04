comscore Honolulu police looking for male suspect in Waipahu bank robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police looking for male suspect in Waipahu bank robbery

Honolulu police said the man who robbed a Central Pacific Bank branch in Waipahu earlier this week remains at large.

According to the Criminal Investigative Division daily bulletin, the man robbed the bank on Friday afternoon between 2:05 p.m. and 2:08 p.m.

Police said the man handed the teller a note claiming he had a gun. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and he left the bank without ever showing the gun.

Police have classified the case as a first-degree robbery.

